Hints from Heloise: Incremental resolutions

Dear Readers: Welcome to a brand-new year! Full of hope, rebirth and promise, the new year also can bring with it the dreaded and often-times-broken RESOLUTIONS.

Self-improvement is always a good objective, but baby steps are usually the best way to enact change in your life.

Cut out sweets gradually, drink more water and take a brisk walk each evening. You should begin to notice a more toned and healthy body.

Spend money more deliberately and less randomly. Your bank account should grow.

And make more appointments to be with the family and without the TV, computer or cellphone. These relationships should strengthen. -- Heloise

PASTA POINTS

Dear Heloise: When cleaning my cupboard, I found many pasta products with dates that had expired. I tossed them in the trash.

A few didn't have any expiration dates, and many were hard to read. I had to use a magnifying glass on those. I wish the expiration dates would be printed in plain sight on the products. Manufacturers need to take notice! -- Annie, via email

ITCHY SCRATCHY