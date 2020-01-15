Hints from Heloise: Hungry seniors

Dear Heloise: I read with interest the letter from a woman who commented on a previous writer's letter about two elders reduced to looking for FREE MEALS to eat after a funeral service.

People should be more caring about the misfortune of others. I would have welcomed two strangers showing up who needed to eat at an event I sponsored. -- William Hinton, Ruther Glen, Va.

William, hunger among seniors in America is increasing, and some older adults have to skip meals or have smaller portions because they can't afford or can't prepare a proper meal. However, elderly people can contact Meals on Wheels (mealsonwheelsamerica.org). There also are local food banks and many churches that provide hot meals or know where a senior can get a decent meal. -- Heloise

P.S. Meals on Wheels always welcomes financial donations.

STORAGE OF VEGGIES

Dear Heloise: How do you store (save) onions, potatoes and bananas? Cabbage and lettuce? I buy bananas for one week, and they turn brown and mushy! Waste! If I put them in the fridge, my family won't eat them cold and they still turn brown. -- Eva M., Mount Airy, N.C.

