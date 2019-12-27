Hints from Heloise: Hear this travel idea

Dear Readers: There is nothing worse than LOSING YOUR HEARING AID while traveling. It's no fun when you can't hear what's going on or what travel guides are saying. Here are a few do's and don'ts:

* Do bring several extra batteries with you.

* Do pack all your equipment in a watertight container.

* Don't leave your hearing aid on a nightstand or bathroom counter. Pack it away in its case.

* Don't remove your hearing aid as you go through security checks. X-ray equipment is unlikely to harm them, and they may get lost or damaged.

* Do make sure your hearing aid is in a carry-on bag and NOT a checked bag.

-- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I've been in the travel business for nearly 20 years, and I have a few hints for travelers:

1. If possible, stay away from local tap water in most foreign countries. Most experienced travelers do not drink tap water in other countries. It might be safe and it might not. Do you want to take the chance?

