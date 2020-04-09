Hints from Heloise: Gloves for gas pump

Dear Heloise: Since hand sanitizer is in short supply these days, I keep a pair of thin gardening gloves in the door pocket of my SUV for when I pump gas. So now my gloves keep my hands safe from germs. Every time I pump gas using the gloves, as soon as I get back in the car, I remove them and put them in a plastic bag and bring them home to toss in the wash right away. -- Trena in California

Trena, this is a great idea, especially now when we must be extra careful. You might want to keep a spare pair just in case you have another errand the same day, such as using an ATM. -- Heloise

Dear Readers: We have received a significant number of emails and letters from readers asking about IRS scams and how to avoid being a victim of fraudsters. Here are some hints to avoid the scammers:

* Hang up on calls that claim to be from the IRS. An IRS agent is NOT going to contact you by text messages, social media or email. They typically send you a letter. Nor will they threaten you with police action, to drag you to jail or to deport you. Nor will they take away your Social Security.

* Never give out your Social Security number, no matter what they tell you.