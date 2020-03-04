Hints from Heloise: Don't cover up these beans

Dear Heloise: In a response to a reader in a recent column, while it is wise to cover and refrigerate, it is not wise for all foods. Homemade refried beans do not refrigerate well while covered. I kept covering my refried beans and they kept growing mold. As a Hispanic man, beans are a staple in my home, as I'm sure many of your Hispanic readers across the country can attest. My mother educated me to refrigerate in an open container. I've kept them uncovered up to about 10 days with no mold. They will dry out a bit, but just add a little water to moisten when warming. -- Elijah in California

FREEZE OR REFRIGERATE

Dear Heloise: Before I freeze an item that is at room temperature, I put it in the refrigerator and chill it thoroughly before it goes in the freezer. Freezing an item at room temperature warms the items around it in the freezer and takes more time to freeze. -- Mary H., via email

DRY CAKES

Dear Heloise: My cakes used to be dry until my daughter told me to use milk instead of the water that is called for. I use 2% milk, and it works great! -- Sue, Ft. Wayne, IN.