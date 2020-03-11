Hints from Heloise: Core iceberg lettuce

Dear Heloise: Want to remove the core of a head of lettuce quickly? Hold the lettuce in both hands with the core side down. Give the head of lettuce one or two hard raps on a solid surface, such as a countertop. Turn the lettuce over and remove the core. No mess and no knife to clean. -- Shelley in Maryland

AVOCADO TRIVIA

Dear Readers: Here are some interesting avocado facts:

* Do you know that avocados were once called "alligator pears"? Probably because of their bumpy, rough skin.

* Experts say that leaving the pit in an avocado does not prevent discoloration. Air is the enemy. To prevent the fruit from turning brown, sprinkle with either lime or lemon juice and store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator. -- Heloise

DON'T CLOG THE DRAIN

Dear Heloise: My husband and I are in disagreement over what we cannot put down our garbage disposal. I say stringy vegetables like celery should go in the trash, and he believes it's OK if they go in the garbage disposal. Who's right? -- Patty in Louisiana