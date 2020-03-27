Hints from Heloise: Collecting seashells

Dear Heloise: I love to collect seashells when I'm on vacation. I was wondering if I'm allowed to bring home seashells from foreign beaches. Are there any laws preventing this? -- Susan in Florida

Susan, yes you can, but there are some guidelines. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, seashells are usually allowed, but here are a few stipulations:

* They must not contain any creature, sand, soil, etc.

* They cannot be from an endangered or threatened species.

* You can only bring home a small amount for personal use.

Here is a hint for cleaning seashells: After your treasure hunt, fill the tub in your hotel room with hot water and some shampoo. Let the seashells soak for a while, then use a cloth or hairbrush to scrub away any sand or dirt, then rinse thoroughly.

When you're heading back home, remember that your find must be declared at customs when entering the United States. Also, don't assume items purchased in a foreign shop will be allowed in the U.S. Check with authorities at your destination to learn about regulations.