Hints from Heloise: Brussels sprouts? Yes!

Dear Readers: Did you know that Brussels sprouts are closely related to kale, and are nutrient-dense with high doses of vitamins C and K as well as folate, manganese and potassium? They also contain antioxidants that fight cell damage and certain types of cancer, and are high in fiber. So the next time you're looking for a tasty, healthy vegetable, give Brussels sprouts a try. -- Heloise

ADDING THE SHERRY

Dear Heloise: I have a recipe that calls for adding sherry to a soup recipe, but it doesn't say when the sherry is to be poured into the soup. Any ideas? -- Kate V., Hutchinson, Minn.

Kate, sherry is usually added just before serving. Some chefs in New Orleans add the sherry right at the diner's table so the taste doesn't evaporate. -- Heloise

GOOD GRAVY

Dear Heloise: When making gravy from the drippings in a pan, I realized I needed some broth. Having a container in the refrigerator, I decided to use that. The cold broth solidified the fat, and it was so easy to remove it. Love all your helpful hints. -- Nancy S., Penn Yan, N.Y.

