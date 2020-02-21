Hints from Heloise: Beat the winter blahs

Dear Readers: If the WINTER BLAHS are getting you down, here are a few hints to lift your spirits.

Start planning for spring/summer. Plan for a trip to go somewhere. It doesn't have to be exotic, and in fact, it might be just a trip to a nearby town for lunch with a friend. This gives you something to look forward to doing.

Get out of the house and go window-shopping or try a new restaurant. Call friends to chat, especially ones you haven't seen in a while. Take a walk in your neighborhood. It's a great way to meet new people. Exercise. Get involved with a charity you feel passionate about, or get a part-time job. Above all, stay busy. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: In a recent column, I read about people wanting to live in Paris for six months. We had planned to do the same thing but in the Netherlands and learned that the maximum visit is 90 days. They need to check the immigration laws of France.

For our stay in the Netherlands, we do not have the option of leaving the country for a short visit, then returning. The same rules may be in effect in France. -- Nancy I., Canton, Ohio

NEW SCAM ALERT