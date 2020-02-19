Hints from Heloise: A surprise taco taste

When the mixture is cold (and it MUST be cold), add 3 cups of flour and 1 teaspoon of baking soda that has been dissolved in a couple of teaspoons of hot water. Mix well, then pour into a greased tube pan and bake 1 hour at 350-375 F. You'll find this cake and many other unique and tasty recipes in my Cake Recipes pamphlet. You can have one by sending $3, along with a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Cakes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at www.Heloise.com. FYI: When your cake is finished baking, run a spatula or knife around the edges to loosen the cake from the pan, then tap the cake pan gently on a flat surface to help loosen the bottom of the cake. -- Heloise