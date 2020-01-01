Hints from Heloise: A new year's cleaning

Dear Heloise: With a NEW YEAR comes the desire to clean out my pantry in the kitchen. It's a great time to get rid of those foods that are out of date or those that have been invaded by insects, usually weevils. I use a cup of bleach to a gallon of water to wash down the shelves, then I dry them and return the food to the pantry. Everything is organized and clean for the new year. -- Mazie J., Klamath Falls, Ore.

Mazie, that's a great idea! To all my readers, I wish for you a happy and healthy 2020! -- Heloise

SWEET CEMENT

Dear Heloise: After years of having my brown sugar turn into cement once it was opened, I found a solution. I sealed it in a vacuum sealer, and voila! Even after a month or two, it is still soft. I thought others might find this helpful. -- Pat C., Bessemer, Ala.

CHERRY SURPRISE

Dear Heloise: Please reprint your Cherry Surprise recipe. I haven't made it in a long time and have forgotten how, but it was the special request of my son who is coming home on leave from the military. -- Carrie in Mississippi

Carrie, anything for our men and women in uniform!