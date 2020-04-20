Hints from Heloise: A big thank you

Dear Heloise: I have pets, children and, unfortunately, fire ants. Harsh chemicals are out of the question, so how can I get rid of these painful pests? -- Carolyn in Texas

Carolyn, boil a big pot of water and pour it down the center of the nest. This is the easiest and safest way to kill the nest and the ant queen. -- Heloise

HAIR SPRAY

Dear Heloise: I'm so tired of having hair spray all over my bathroom counter and mirrors, but my bathroom is so tiny that there isn't much I can do to prevent this problem. Got any hints for me to solve this sticky situation? -- Ashley in Nevada

Ashley, step into the shower and spray your hair. Clean and squeegee the shower with each use, and the rest of the bathroom stays spray-free and unsticky. -- Heloise

EASIER HOUSEKEEPING

Dear Heloise: I have a hint that makes housekeeping easier. I use a paintbrush (new, of course) to clean my windowsills and baseboards. This allows me to get in the corners with ease. Once I'm done, I just vacuum and my whole room is clean. -- Nancy, Beavercreek, Ohio

LATEST SCAM

Dear Heloise: I received a telephone call this week with a recording on the other end that said: "This is your utility company. Your service will be disconnected in 30 minutes. Call this number, _________." Clearly, this was a scam, since I'm never behind in my utility bills! However, there are many people who would fall for this ruse by unscrupulous scammers. If you get a call like this, write down the number and turn it into your local public utilities company. Do not call the number yourself. -- Jill in Texas

