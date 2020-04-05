Hints for Heloise: Summer jobs for kids

Mary Ann, I checked with the service provider you mentioned, and they said this is definitely a scam that they are warning customers about. This is yet another example of how cautious we must be about accepting unsolicited phone calls. -- Heloise

CLEAN THE AIR

Dear Readers: Purifying the air in your home can be as easy as having a couple of houseplants per room. They not only remove carbon monoxide and other toxins, but they help reduce stress and look attractive in your home. -- Heloise

DUST MITES

Dear Readers: One of the biggest breeding grounds for dust mites is your bed sheets, so be sure to wash them in hot water with detergent every week, and add a cup of white vinegar every so often. -- Heloise

LADDER SAFETY

Dear Heloise: When I have to clean out my gutters, I always place something heavy, like bags of mulch or soil, at the base of the ladder to be sure it's stable and won't slide while I'm on it. I like having the extra security. A fall could be devastating. -- Herman in Texas

Herman, thanks for your hint. Many serious injuries happen from falls from a ladder.

Readers, always use a ladder on level ground, and be sure to face the ladder when you're going up or down. Ideally, having someone hold the ladder while you're on it is the safest way to go. -- Heloise

