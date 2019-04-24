Local motorists likely experienced lane closures with one-way delays on Highway 246 from the Santa Rosa Creek Bridge to Hapgood Road East on Monday, April 22.
According to Caltrans, the daytime delay was caused by prep work being done ahead of a scheduled resurfacing project originally slated for Monday, April 29, through Friday, June 29.
That start date has since been suspended until May 12 due to cold morning weather.
The work will be done during the overnight hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.
"One thing to consider is that we're looking at 10-minute delays, and most of the work is being done overnight," said Caltrans District 5 Public Information Officer Jim Shivers. "It's a very routine resurfacing job.
"The big benefit is that we're working overnight with minimal disruption to the public."
Once the project resumes, motorists will encounter lane closures and one-way reversing traffic control on that same stretch of road during the evening and early morning hours.
The contractor conducting the $2 million resurfacing project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara.
Shivers reminded motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
For Santa Barbara County traffic updates, motorists can contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.