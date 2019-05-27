The Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community (SYVJC) recently presented a $3,000 scholarship to 2019 Santa Ynez Valley High School graduating senior, Lita Wright.
According to SYVJC President Susie Margolis Pierson, Wright's scholarship application best represented "Tikkun Olam," a Hebrew phrase that translates to “repairing the world” through social justice and social action, a standard by which Jewish people measure their lives.
Margolis Pierson said that Wright's response to SYVJC's prompt: “What can my generation do to improve and promote inclusion and understanding among all people” struck a chord with all four of the judges.
"A particular sentence distilled succinctly the most critical action needed," Margolis Pierson explained, quoting the teenager, "It is an innate biological part of every creature, human or animal, to be afraid of those who are different; however, this animalistic tendency is seeping into people’s thoughts every day without us acknowledging its existence.”
She said the high schooler further described the need for all of us to be willing to identify the origin of that perception, and the selective ignorance that hinders people from including and accepting others -- “understanding before judging” is critical to change.
Margolis Pierson said, "that as the winner of the English Department Achievement Award, President’s Education Excellence Award, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma and a Gold Stole recipient, Colgate University in Hamilton, New York will be the beneficiary of a deep, inclusive and visionary thinker. We wish Lita only the best, and a hearty Mazel Tov."