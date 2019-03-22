Santa Ynez Valley Union High School's Olivia Doman stepped up to the competitive drawing board and broke a dry spell recently, becoming the first freshman to win the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara High School Architectural Design Competition in over seven years.
Twelve finalists from Santa Barbara County made up of six seniors, three juniors, and two sophomores in addition to Doman, presented their work to a panel of four jurors at Dunn School in Los Olivos on March 16 for the annual design competition.
David Goldstien, a retired architect and founder of the high school competition, addressed the results with awe, noting a really tough problem had been thrown at the group of high schoolers. He believed the odds had been stacked against Doman with the presence of seniors vying for the same trophy.
The problem
Prior to the main competition in Los Olivos, the preliminary competition was battled out on March 12 — nearly 60 competitors were split between two venues to simultaneously compete. It was the first time in the history of the 28-year-old competition that two venues were used, according to Jeremy White for Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara.
Hailing from 10 different county high schools, students accepted the challenge at either the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School gymnasium or Direct Relief's headquarters, located near the Santa Barbara airport.
“We wanted to make this an urban design problem,” said Jake Niksto, of Becker Henson Niksto Architects in Santa Barbara, creator of the problem statement. “Each year we try to make the problem relevant."
This year's problem was inspired by the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Institute of Architects' charrette, a group organized in 2017 with the purpose of exploring ways to revitalize Santa Barbara’s downtown.
Olivia and her peers were charged with tackling more than just a building revamp, they had to redesign an existing city block near the Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara.
Niksto said that with recent fires, last year competitors were given a fire station to design, but this year the committee thought to include something that is easily overlooked: the importance of space between buildings.
"We wanted to use Santa Barbara as a site for this because its Paseo system was a key feature identified by the architecture community during the 2017 charrette,” he said.
The project required students to include a public transportation hub, an inviting open space connecting the block to State Street — scaled to pedestrians rather than automobiles — and six new dwelling units, White detailed.
He said, drawing entirely by hand, some students used geometric drawing aids while others relied on the skill of their freehand. Each competitor was required to present their design solution at multiple scales, including a city block perspective, down to the detail of bicycle storage and front doors.
The answer
After seven hours of drawing, the work-ups produced by Olivia and her peers were judged by two teams of three architects.
Ultimately, six finalists were selected from each venue and invited to compete at Dunn School with a 15-minute presentation explaining their architectural drawings before a panel of four jurors, White explained.
Santa Ynez Valley Rotarian Daniel Hernandez, a real estate developer and planner, founder of Proyecto LLC, and AFSB committee member for the High School Design Competition, was present for the final competition. He described the morning as inspirational.
"We’re here all morning, if you'd like a dose of good inspiration," Hernandez wrote in an email. "I’m always so impressed with the quality of work and character of these young people."
Theo Soderman, a senior at Dos Pueblos in Goleta, won second place; Sully Israel, a senior from Laguna Blanca High School in Santa Barbara, won third place; Jessica Ji of the Dunn School and Gabe Farhadian of Providence High, both seniors, were awarded Honorable Mentions.
"I want to say that this year's Design Competition came off extremely well," Goldstien reported. "Everyone, parents and kids, enjoyed the experience."
Doman's name will be added to the competition's legacy trophy and will reside at her school, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, until a new winner is named.
The competition was sponsored by the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary, and the Santa Barbara Rotary Club. Other sponsors included Inklings in Santa Ynez and Tri-Co Reprographics in Santa Barbara, who donated printing services.