Music has the ability to transcend time and space and create a universal language that moves people. Here in the Valley, local jazz enthusiasts Ruth and Del Hoover are playing their part to ensure that the universal language of music is heard by inspiring new generations of musicians and bringing the community together.
A few years ago Sana Ynez Valley Union High School's music department received and generous -- and stunning -- donation from the Hoovers: A five-foot Yamaha baby grand piano.
The white piano sits in the music hall like an anchor to the music program, filling the room with amplified depth and layering each song that is sung with harmonic vibrancy. It's found a home at the high school, and the student body couldn't be prouder.
Music-in-the-making
Ruth Hoover spoke about her time as a real estate agent in the San Fernando Valley area during the 1970s, and said that one year her heart spoke to her. "I got tired of working for a bank and told my husband, 'I want to do something else.'"
As luck would have it, she had taken on an earlier client who happened to be a singer looking to purchase a place of business to showcase his vocal talents. Although the deal never materialized, something greater happened.
She was inspired and brought back to her roots. "My mom got us into music, she had a piano. And I learned to love jazz when I moved to California from Syracuse," Ruth said. "I guess I got out more."
Not long after the idea gelled, the Hoovers struck a deal and became owners of a cocktail bar in 1983 that they named "Stevie G."
"A staff member who loved jazz said she knew several jazz-lovers that would be willing to assist us," recalled Del. "She recommended Frank Collette. He agreed to be our house band and brought numerous jazz groups to fill our calendar."
With growing attention from the Los Angeles community and well-known acts gracing Stevie G's stage, Del continued to work full-time in IT while Ruth ran the business.
They said two years later when their competitor, the landmark jazz club Carmelo's came on the market because the owner died unexpectedly, they closed Stevie G's and bought Carmelo's. They kept the name and turned it into a jazz and Italian dinner club.
"We had to first clean it up. There were some things going on in the back of that club that shouldn't have been," Del said, shaking his head.
With over five years of memories as owners of the largest and most popular jazz club in the San Fernando Valley — top jazz performers like Bill Berry, Louie Bellson, Steve Allen, Dee Barton Buddy Collette, Bill Henderson, Buddy Defeanco, and Doc Severinsen of the Tonight Show Band graced the stage —, the Hoovers were forced to sell. Del's job change required the two to relocate to the Central Coast, and the transition was hard, they said.
"That jazz club meant a lot to me. Everyone there was like family. I'll never forget it," Ruth said. Del followed up with, "Owning a jazz club is not a money-making proposition. You don't make money in that sort of business."
They agreed that their love of music and bringing people together was really the magic of it all.
To get that magic back, they were moved to purchase a baby grand piano for their home with the intention of learning how to play it. But once Ruth got back into real estate and Del continued his career in technology they said they weren't able to dedicate the time needed to become proficient.
"We kept the piano in our home for our gatherings," said Ruth.
Five years after their grand purchase, they had another decision to make.
"It's because of the kids," Ruth said simply, explaining their decision to donate to the high school. "We live nearby and have gone to some of the programs; and when we decided to do it, we got in touch with the school. The children can grow with it for generations and generations."
The Director
Del said the condition of the piano was pristine when it was appraised. "The guy said it was like brand new. And our only condition for the piano was that it stays covered and tuned," he said, looking at first-year SYVHS music director Les Rose.
Rose, a third-generation saxophonist, founded the high school's jazz program last year after having retired from Dos Pueblos' music department in Santa Barbara. He said as a Valley resident for over 10 years, he began looking for a local project to start in his retirement, and since there was already a music director at SYVHS at the time, he was happy to head up the jazz band.
"I came out of retirement to work with kids," Rose explained, likening his purpose to the Hoovers' desire to also make a difference with kids. The energetic director spoke about his commitment to the school's music program.
"We want to make this the real deal so people say 'whoa, that is happening. That's a high school band? That's a high school choir?' That's what our goal is."
Eventually, two directors came and went, and the high school was in need of a music department director last year. Les, already poised with positivity, agreed to take it on in addition to directing the jazz band.
"One morning [the Hoovers] showed up at 7 a.m. for our morning practice. I had no idea that they were the people who donated the piano. I had no idea who they were," Rose laughed and looked at the Hoovers, who were also laughing. "The second time they came by, Del mentioned he was the person that donated the piano. I had no idea!"
According to Rose, due to the various staff changes, the Hoovers never got proper recognition for their generous gift and wanted to make that right.
"There was no commemoration done," said Rose. "I'm going to get it done."