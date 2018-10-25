The Santa Maria High School Future Business Leaders of America Executive Leadership Team recently attended the Northern Leadership Development Institute at the Marriott in Santa Clara.
The weekend entitled “This is What a Leader Looks Like” featured workshops including communications, dress for success, entrepreneurship, financial independence, foreign affairs, internships, leadership development and networking, according to business teacher Cindy Quaid.
Several Saints were among more than 600 students, expected to be dressed in professional attire, who listened to keynote speaker Jake Kelfer, the author of “Elevate Beyond and Elevate Your Network.” The information provided students with a practical approach to enhance their communication skills and create positive relationships in life and business.
“This conference taught me that in order to be successful in life I need to accept failure, and I need to sacrifice some of my own values in order to become a better leader,’’ said student Lourdes Asuncion.
“Going to LDI has helped me learn how to get more of our SMHS students interested in joining our chapter,’’ said Alejandra Cabrera, SMHS chapter president.