PASADENA — Righetti High School sophomore Claire Alford shot an 85 at the par 73 Brookside Golf and Country Club at the CIF SCGA SoCal Girls Regional Championship Thursday.
Alford finished tied for 76th place in the field of 123 golfers. Karley Pinkerton of Arroyo Grande shot an 89.
La Palma Kennedy junior Irene Kim won the individual championship with a 68. Briana Navarrosa of Chula Vista Mater Dei came in second at 69.
Mater Dei won the team championship with a 378.
Her appearance at the regional championship tournament capped a big year for Alford. She was the inaugural Mountain League MVP and qualified for several post-season tournaments.
Righetti competed in the CIF Central Section for the first time after moving from the Southern Section earlier in the year.
Alford was a freshman for Righetti's varsity in the Warriors' last year in the PAC 8 League.
"Claire had a great season," Righetti girls golf coach Brian Tomooka said by phone Thursday.
"She had a good season for us last year, but I felt she turned a corner and made some really big strides this year."
Alford was a consistent medalist in Righetti's meets and won the inaugural Mountain League MVP award convincingly.
Tomooka felt Alford can build on her experience playing at the regional for next season.
"It was great experience for her, playing with some of the best high school girls golfers in Southern California," said Tomooka.
As for this past season, "She represented Righetti High School very well," Righetti's veteran coach said.