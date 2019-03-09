Ravynn Anielski played a lot of minutes for the Pioneer Valley girls basketball team during the 2018-19 campaign, but she did leave the court at times.
Most of those times were during quarter breaks, halftime and timeouts. Other than that, Anielski did not have much down time on the bench. She helped lead the Panthers to a share of the inaugural Ocean League championship with Nipomo.
Pioneer Valley's junior point guard is the Ocean League girls basketball MVP. Anielski led the Panthers in points (19.2 per game), steals (3.2) and rebounds (4.4).
Like most of the other area sports programs, Pioneer Valley moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section effective early last year. The 2018-19 school year has been the Panthers' first in the Central Section.
Pioneer Valley junior guard Aaliyah Moreno and freshman guard Chyanna Medina-Tell made the All-Ocean League First Team. Nipomo sophomore Clarissa Simonson and freshman Katie Slover, along with Orcutt Academy junior center Mariah Lopez and freshman guard Giselle Calderon also made the First Team.
The Second Team consisted of juniors Bailey Doherty (forward) and Olivia Sprouse (guard) of Atascadero, Shantille Simonson (center) of Nipomo and Valeria Nol (forward) of Pioneer Valley, Nipomo senior Abbey Gutierrez (guard) and Orcutt Academy senior guard Daenaejah Malicdem.
Nipomo senior forward Madelyn Witcher, Pioneer Valley senior forward Brianna Robles, Orcutt Academy junior forward Erynn Padhal and Santa Maria sophomore guard Iceis McNutt earned honorable mention.
Boys basketball
Templeton senior point guard Jordan Stowers and Tyson Offill of Morro Bay led their respective teams to a share of the Ocean League boys basketball title, and they are the league co-MVPs. Stowers averaged 10.4 points a game. No stats were available for Offill.
The First Team guards are seniors Daniel Hyun of Morro Bay, Will Tedone of Templeton and Thomas Segel of Santa Maria, and sophomore Darren Sosa of Nipomo. The centers are Atascadero senior Cade VanAllen and Morro Bay junior Jerry Ruddell.
The Second Team guards are Morro Bay senior Noah Tugade, Atascadero guard Mitchell Carpenter and Santa Maria senior Genaro Morales. The forwards are Orcutt Academy junior Aidan Carroll, Nipomo senior Carmelo Hernandez and Templeton sophomore Zander Shaw.
Senior guard Sly Espinoza of Santa Maria, sophomore forward Connor Adams of Orcutt Academy and senior forward Ethan Uva of Nipomo earned honorable mention.
Boys soccer
Nate Lebens is the Ocean League boys soccer MVP. Lebens helped lead Templeton to the league championship. The senior tied for the team lead in goals with 11.
Teammate Sam Alsup, a senior midfielder, is on the All-Ocean League First Team. The other First Team midfielders are Atascadero sophomore Martin Anguiano and Nipomo senior Silvestre Jimenez. The First-Team center/midfielder is Orcutt Academy senior Kaden Bennett.
The First Team striker is Morro Bay senior Pedro Morales. The forwards are Atascadero sophomore JJ Subia, Nipomo senior Jesus Hinojosa and St. Joseph senior Christian Angulo.
The center backs are Templeton senior Aaron Huseby and Morro Bay senior Aidan Fillerup. The goalkeepers are St. Joseph senior Gabe Penner and Atascadero sophomore Seth Camp.
The Second Team midfielders are Morro Bay junior Ariel Adame and St. Joseph senior Edgar Vasquez. The midfielder/forward is Nipomo junior Jose Espinoza.
The center backs are Templeton senior Riley Weaver, Atascadero senior Lindley Brown and Morro Bay senior Gavin Langfod. The forward is Atascadero junior Wyatt Hasch. The defenders are Nipomo senior Carlos Diaz and St. Joseph senior Nathan Halsell.
The left back is Templeton junior Mitchell Savery-Orton. The goalkeepers are Templeton seniors Dan Marshal and Branton Fouquet.
Nipomo junior defender Isaiah Gomez, St. Joseph freshman defender Eolin Reynolds and Orcutt Academy center back David Conable earned honorable mention.
Girls soccer
Templeton won the first Ocean League girls soccer championship. Templeton sophomore Merran Grindley and Orcutt Academy junior Marianna Chavez are the league co-MVPs.
Chavez led Orcutt in goals, with 18, and assists, with 11. Grindley led the Eagles in goals with 17.
The All-Ocean League First Team defenders are Templeton senior Makaila Landes, Templeton sophomore Grace Alsup, Orcutt Academy juniors Hope Smith and Grace Denton, and Santa Maria senior Jessica Gil.
The First Team midfielders are Templeton sophomore Siena Sagely, Orcutt Academy junior Mecaelea Lopez, Morro Bay seniors Grace Hotaling and Hattie Taylor, Nipomo junior Hayde Gallardo and Mission Prep freshman Ava Diefenderfer. The goalkeeper is Mission Prep senior Hannie Elligen.
The Second Team midfielders are Orcutt Academy juniors Taylor Martinez and Brooke Stewart, Morro Bay sophomore Paola Gomez, Nipomo sophomore Julissa Diaz and Nipomo freshman Annette Vargas.
The defenders are Templeton senior Caitlyn Chesson, Morro Bay junior Mariela Alvarez, Santa Maria senior Sarah Barbosa and Mission Prep senior Jenna Miller. The goalkeeper is Santa Maria senior Sara Rodriguez.
Orcutt Academy senior defender Shari Ryan, Nipomo freshman defender Iliana Murguia and Santa Maria junior forward Isabella Medina earned honorable mention.
Girls Wrestling
Pioneer Valley rolled to the Central Coast Athletic Association girls wrestling championship, and Panthers grabbed nine of the 14 All-CCAA First Team spots.
Panthers' First Team lower weights wrestlers included junior Patricia Camilo Sanchez at 101 pounds, senior Jisela Alvear at 106, freshman Cynthia Rodriguez at 116, senior Arieli Gomez at 121, junior Mya Velasquez at 126 and junior Dulce Garcia at 131.
Pioneer Valley First Team upper weights wrestlers included senior Lizette Pompa at 143 pounds, senior Anayeli Mendoza Lopez at 160 and sophomore Elizabeth Valencia at 235.
Righetti sophomore Gabriela Rincon was the First Team wrestler at 111 pounds. Teammate Shanyce Valadez was on the First Team at 189 pounds. Morro Bay freshman Hazel Sunnarborg was on the First Team at 137 pounds, and Nipomo wrestlers claimed the other two spots.
Nipomo freshman Leila Martin (150 pounds) and senior Samantha Wolff (170) both made the First Team.
Second Team lower weights wrestlers included Santa Maria junior Adriana Sanchez at 101 pounds, Santa Maria sophomore Erika Sierra at 106, Pioneer Valley senior Rosalena Guzman at 111, Righetti senior Kameah Tell at 116, Santa Maria freshman Yamilet Delgado at 121, and Morro Bay sophomores Sara Sterner and Sierra Kocina at 126 and 131 pounds respectively.
The Second Team upper weights wrestlers consisted of Arroyo Grande senior Alyce Serrato at 137 pounds, Nipomo senior Shelis Canton at 143, Pioneer Valley junior Esmeralda Sanchez at 150, San Luis Obispo freshman Rebecca Rodriguez at 160, Righetti sophomore Damaris Carrizasa at 170, and Santa Maria sophomores Laura Naynete and Ana Duran at 189 and 235 pounds respectively.
Area lower weights wrestlers who earned honorable mention included Santa Maria sophomore Isela Velasquez at 111 pounds, Nipomo sophomore Savanah Ruiz at 116, and Santa Maria senior Andrea Gutierrez and freshman Maria Mendez at 126 and 131 pounds respectively.
Area upper weights wrestlers who earned honorable mention included Pioneer Valley junior Alejandra Lopez at 137 pounds, Santa Maria junior Oralia Velasco at 150, Righetti junior Halli Gehrt Driscoll at 160, Pioneer Valley senior Teresa Gonzalez at 170 and Pioneer Valley junior Shakira Sierra Bautista at 189.