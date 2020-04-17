'Be Above Drugs': Solvang middle schooler launches drug-free threads campaign

"Parents are a really important part of this," said Johnson, who is studying to complete her master's degree in psychology and planning to intern as school counselor beginning in August, "because at school, teachers already have a lot going on. They can't do it alone."

Johnson said the project took the contribution of many like the Vikings of Solvang, Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff's Association, The Towbes Group and the Thomsen family to raise over $2,200, enabling Elite Prints to produce the sweatshirts at a deeply discounted rate.

"We needed money to make [the sweatshirts] affordable to kids, and when I reached out to these nonprofits, I knew nothing about fundraising," Johnson said, praising the generosity of her contributors.

There to assist the Johnsons with doling out heavy cotton pullovers on Thursday were Solvang School Art Director Devon Espejo and Principal Pam Rennick, both of whom had supported the project from the start.

The three-year Solvang principal stated that she has never been involved in such a project, beyond engaging students in the annual Red Ribbon week – a national alcohol, tobacco, drug and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually in October.