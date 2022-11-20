November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. Did you know that epilepsy is the most common neurological condition seen in dogs? It is estimated that approximately 1% of dogs have this condition. Epilepsy is a neurological condition which causes reoccurring seizures due to an abnormality within the brain. Since seeing your pet having a seizure can be very frightening, I’m going to provide some basic information to assist pet owners in understanding what is occurring and what can be done.
A seizure occurs when the brain discharges an excess of electrical activity. When viewing an EEG (electroencephalography), the energy appears similar to an earthquake on a seismograph. The abnormal brain waves can occur in a single area of the brain or over its entirety. When the electrical activity is in one area, a focal seizure will occur; or a grand mal seizure will occur if the abnormal brainwaves are occurring in several areas of the brain. You will observe different physical symptoms in your dog depending on the scenario.
Focal or partial motor seizures, will cause involuntary movement in isolated body parts. Owners may notice twitching in a certain limb or the mouth. Twitching of the mouth is sometimes called a “chewing gum fit.” This is when the jaw rapidly moves like chattering of teeth. Another type of focal seizure is a psychomotor seizure. This is when the pet remains conscious, but appears confused, hallucinating, or in an altered state. In some cases, a normally friendly pet may not recognize family members and may even briefly act aggressive due to being disoriented.
Grand mal seizures are the most common seizure in dogs. This is when the animal loses consciousness and the body spasms uncontrollably. This type of seizure is often described by owners as a “violent” seizure. Dogs will often urinate or defecate during the episodes.
It is important to see your veterinarian right away if your pet has a seizure, since it is sometimes difficult to differentiate a seizure from a cardiac induced fainting spell and either condition will require veterinary management.
There are many things that can cause seizures. Genetic abnormalities in the brain, infections, tumors, or even toxins can be the cause. Your dog’s age will be the veterinarians first clue as to what may be the cause, while they investigate and treat your pet.
In puppies less than 6 months of age, brain infections such as distemper are commonly the cause. If the pet is absent infection, toxins should also be considered since puppies frequently find a way to get into things.
If your dog is six months to six years of age and did not ingest a toxic substance or suffer a head trauma, then it is most likely primary epilepsy. This means that the seizures are occurring without a known cause. It is important to note that certain breeds are pre-disposed to seizures. This includes schnauzers, basset hounds, collies, cocker spaniels, Labradors, and golden retrievers. Please keep in mind, the only way to rule out a brain mass would be to perform a MRI. Since most owners do not have the financial means to pursue this diagnostic tool, the seizures are treated with medications despite the possibility of a tumor.
In pets over six years of age, a tumor in the brain is considered a likely cause. However, if you have a labrador or golden retriever, they are known to begin having seizures later in life. If your pet begins having seizures late in life, a MRI will be recommended. If a tumor is located, your dog will be referred to an oncologist to explore possible treatments. This is a very personal decision, aside from finances. Chemotherapy and radiation treatments can have similar effects in dogs as humans, so quality of life becomes a concern. At this point, many owners choose palliative care to control seizures and keep their dog comfortable.
Though epilepsy may seem overwhelming to pet owners, most dogs can be controlled with medications. Phenobarbital is the most frequently used medication in veterinary medicine. Phenobarbital controls approximately 80% of dog’s seizures. Pets will need to have regular lab work to establish proper dosage and monitor liver values, since the medication is processed in the liver. If your pet is in the 20% that still have seizures while on phenobarbital, Zonisamide may be added. The pheno/zonisamide combination therapy brings control to almost all dogs. Other drugs such as potassium bromide and Keppra are used in veterinary medicine as well, for the most unusual cases.
In addition to medication, there are prescription diets available. Prescription food can be used as a supplement to medications. These foods use specific fatty acids and can sometimes give greater seizure control for dogs that have seizures that are difficult to control.
Last, you will likely be sent home with a dose of diazepam. This is a short acting emergency drug to stop a breakthrough seizure. The medication is given into the nose or anus to stop a seizure. This will give you time to get to the veterinarian.
I encourage owners to visit their veterinarian when the first seizure occurs. If it occurs on a weekend, go to the emergency room if a seizure lasts greater than three minutes or more than one seizure occurs in a 24 hour period.
Though seizures can be frightening for owners, try not to despair if your dog is diagnosed with epilepsy. Almost all dogs with proper treatment can live a normal, active life. This new normal will be an adjustment to your routine. Medications will need to be administered daily, but rest assured, the vast majority of dogs are well controlled once on maintenance medications. Ultimately, epilepsy will require a partnership between you and your dog’s veterinarian. The doctor will need to determine the appropriate medication protocol, but only you can assist your pet daily. It will be your dedication to administer your dog’s medications that will be the key to giving your pet a normal quality of life.