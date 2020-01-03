Here's how to make those popups go away

Did you know that as a valued member you can avoid those pesky pop-ups saying you’ve reached your article limit just by logging in? 

It’s true! If you ever find yourself encountering one of those popups or a survey on our website, all you have to do is log in to your account to stop seeing them.

Not sure how to do that? 

You can click here to go directly to our login page or you can find instructions below on how to log in on desktop and mobile devices.

Desktop:

Mobile:

Not sure what your login information is? It’s easy to fix - just click here.

If you’re a current Full Access Member, activate your digital by visiting https://santamariatimes.com/activate.

As always, thank you for your support.


