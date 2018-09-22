At the beginning of each and every meeting, we as a club pledge the 4-H oath with a promise to ourselves and our community, to always strive to be the best we can be.
As it states in the 4-H pledge, we “pledge our heads to clearer thinking.” And one of the main responsibilities of 4-H is education. Kids and teens are given the chance to learn new things through projects and programs.
Some members of 4-H come into the club without the knowledge of how to take care of animals, build a simple contraption in robotics, or even speak in front of a crowd, and 4-H gives kids of all ages these opportunities to learn hands-on, while teaching other useful life skills, too.
Another statement made in our 4-H pledge is to pledge “Our hearts to greater loyalty.” 4-H helps teach kids responsibility and compassion to the community. During 4-H, kids and teens make lifelong friends with not only kids of their own age, but also with the group leaders and parents in the club.
Also, by caring for animals, kids learn humility and empathy early in life. And those are two of the H’s that make up 4-H’s head, heart, hands, and health motto.
For the “hands” part, we pledge our “Hands to larger service.” If you want to make your community a better place then 4-H is the way to go. For the “heart” part of 4-H, kids learn compassion through community service work as it is required of 4-H members to participate in community service, such as canned food drives, coat drives, and activities at the senior home, Atterdag Village. These are just a few of the many things we do.
The “Health” part of our oath states that we pledge our “health to better living.” Projects such as photography, arts and crafts, and sewing help kids realize what it takes to have a healthy lifestyle and how to spend their free time. 4-H also wants to make sure that members are always physically and emotionally at their best. At the beginning of each of our meetings, we have a Healthy Living Officer that informs us how to be our best selves physically and mentally.
Those are the four H’s that are the heart and soul of our club. They make us strive to be well-rounded children and teens who will eventually turn into well-rounded adults that make our world a better place.