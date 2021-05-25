In a game on May 17, Jory had 29 points against Channel League foe Santa Barbara. Then on May 18, Jory poured in 32 points in another game against the Dons.
Then, last Thursday, Jory nearly matched the school record in a win over Santa Ynez. The shooting guard scored 41 points against the Pirates. Jory came up just one point shy of the school record of 42 points set by Chad Brodhead, the All-Area MVP, in 2013.
Jory scored those 41 points in a 74-66 win over the Pirates, helping the Conqs finish the regular season with an 8-2 record. The schedule consisted of all Channel League games and Cabrillo finished in second place.