Hawk of the Week: Meet A1C Johnny Barreto

  • Updated
Hawk of the Week, A1C Johnny Barreto

 Contributed photo

Congrats to Hawk of the Week, A1C Johnny Barreto!

A1C Barreto is a Contract Specialist assigned to the 30th Contracting Squadron.

At work, he seeks innovative and effective ways to acquire supplies and services needed for VAFB customers, providing critical support to the operational readiness of the base.

"If a subject grabs my attention, I tend to hyper focus on making it near perfect or I try to learn even more about it," says A1C Barreto, "I do my best to make my team proud."

He grew up as the oldest of eight siblings right down the road in Ventura! 😃 When he is not at work, he enjoys playing video games, watching movies, listening to music, and spending time with friends.

Great job, A1C Barreto!

