Holiday cheer is front and center in communities across the globe during the holiday season. This year, celebrants can make this joyous season even more special by singing some of their favorite holiday songs.

One holiday season favorite is "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," a familiar tune that audiences first heard when it was sung by Judy Garland in the MGM musical "Meet Me in St. Louis" in 1944. The song was a hit among American troops serving in World War II and remains a beloved staple of holiday celebrations today.

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Have yourself a merry little Christmas,

Let your heart be light

From now on,

our troubles will be out of sight

Have yourself a merry little Christmas,

Make the Yuletide gay,

From now on,

our troubles will be miles away

Here we are as in olden days,

Happy golden days of yore

Faithful friends who are dear to us

Gather near to us once more

Through the years,

We all will be together

If the fates allow,

So hang a shining star upon the highest bough

And have yourself a merry little Christmas now

Written by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane

Lyrics courtesy of Songfacts.com HL19A344

