The Hancock College women's soccer team played to a 0-0 draw in a Western State College game at Los Angeles Pierce Friday.
The Bulldogs are 11-1-4, 6-1-1. The Brahmas are 10-2-4, 3-2-2.
After falling 2-0 at Hancock when the teams played in the first round of conference play, Pierce held state points leader Cynthia Ramirez to no shots on goal.
In contrast to the teams' game at Hancock, the Brahmas had seven shots on goal this time to the Bulldogs four. However, Hancock goalkeeper Ally Britt made seven saves. Samantha Perryman made four saves for the Brahmas.
Hancock will host Santa Barbara at 4 p.m. next Friday in an WSC game. The Vaqueros, who led the conference at 6-0-1 at press time, tagged the Bulldogs with their lone loss of the year when the teams played at Santa Barbara in the first round.
Hancock was slated to play at Cuesta Oct. 25 when the original conference schedule was drawn up, but the Cougars could not field a team, so the Bulldogs will garner another 1-0 forfeit conference win on that day.
Men's soccer
Hancock game postponed
The Bulldogs' scheduled Western State Conference Friday home game against Santa Monica was postponed.
The reason was unknown at press time, and no re-schedule date had yet been announced.
Football
Laton 46, Orcutt Academy 36
The Mustangs (3-3, 2-2) beat the Spartans (2-5, 2-3) in a Sierra League game at Laton Thursday. Details were unavailable at press time.