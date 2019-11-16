111219 Oxnard Hancock mens soccer 01.jpg

Oxnard College's Aristeo Jimenez collides with Hancock College's Nikolai Glass on Tuesday.

 Len Wood Staff

The Hancock College women's soccer team edged Oxnard 1-0 and the men played to a 1-1 draw at Moorpark as both wrapped up their respective seasons Friday.

Elizabeth Aldana, with an assist from Kasandra Bright, scored in the 21st minute for the Hancock women, the only goal at Hancock as the Bulldogs (8-8-6, 4-5-3 Western State Conferece) edged the winless Condors.

Oxnad goalkeeper Jadeln Villasenor made 14 saves. Hancock goalie Damaris Bautista, the backup, made six.

After Niko Glass, with an assist from Sal Andrade scored in the 87th minute for the Bulldogs at Moorpark, Cristian Ramirez, with an assist from Angel Rubalcaba, tallied in the 90th minute to salvage the tie for the Raiders.

Hancock (7-9-6, 3-2-5 Western State Conference) went 0-1-4 in the second half of conference play after going 3-1-1 in the first. 

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.