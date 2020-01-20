Hancock College teaching tennis to beginner, intermediate players

Tennis courses at Hancock
Eight-week intermediate and beginning tennis courses will begin Jan. 25 on the Hancock College courts.
The intermediate course will run from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays each week and is designed to teach students intermediate tennis skills through various activities and drills, intended to teach more advanced movements and strokes.
The movements and skills include various spins and strategy shots.
The beginning course is intended to teach students knowledge and skills that will help students become proficient enough to enjoy tennis and participate at the beginning level. The course will emphasize fundamental strokes, strategy and fun.
Enrollment fee for each course is $48. Intermediate course students need to bring a new can of Penn Tennis Balls. Beginning course students need to bring a new can of Penn pressure-less orange and yellow tennis balls.
Students can register online at www.hancockcollege.edu/community education or in person with registration form at the Community Education Building S at Hancock.
Contact Patrick Ortiz at 805-934-9911 for more information.
17 Strong tennis fundraiser
The first annual 17 Strong tennis fundraiser will take place Feb. 1 and 2 at Arroyo Grande High School and Soto Park in Arroyo Grande.
The deadline for entries is Jun. 27. There is a minimum $25 donation fee for singles and $30 for doubles ($15 per each player on the doubles team).
Divisions are Men's A, A-, b and C Singles; Men's A, A- and B Doubles; Women's A, A-, B and C Singles; and Women's A, A- and B Doubles.
Check-in will take place 15 minutes before the start of play at the match site. Donations are welcome from those who cannot participate.
Entries and entry fees, along with a signed waiver, can be mailed to Sam Ashbrook, 550 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande, CA 93420.
The late Ryan Teixeira, a former Arroyo Grande student, inspired the 17 Strong organization during his battle with Ewing's Sarcoma. It was his dream to provide encouragement and inspiration for others with life-threatening illnesses.
In support of Teixeira's dream, his parents created 17 Strong with the intent of sending young adults on Victory Trips as a tribute to their battle.
For more information, contact Ashbrook at skashbrook@yahoo.com, or 805-801-8581.
Super Sunday golf at Rancho Maria
Rancho Maria Golf Club is hosting a two-person scramble Super Bowl Tournament on Super Sunday, Feb. 2.
The entry fee is $95 ($65 for monthlies) includes green fees, cart, range balls and the prize fund.
There will be a $5,000 purse (based on 112 dentries) with prizez given to low gross and low net winners.
To register or get more information, contact Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.
Orcutt Academy football program golf tournament fundraiser
The Orcutt Academy football program is holding its inaugural golf tournament fundraiser April 25 at Rancho Maria.
Registration will take place at 8 a.m. Tee time is set for 9:30 a.m. Entry fees are $125 per individual and $450 per foursome.
There will be 50/50 raffles, and hole-in-one, longest drive and closet to the pin contests. For more information, email Gabe Espinoza at gespinoza@orcutt-schools.net.