Hancock College plans for Aug. 12 drive-through commencement for Class of 2020

After opting to delay their commencement ceremony in the spring, the Hancock College Class of 2020 will get the chance to celebrate during a drive-through commencement Aug. 12, college officials shared this week.
The decision to postpone came after college administrators determined that an in-person ceremony could not be held safely in May, and students stated they preferred a delayed ceremony rather than a virtual replacement.
