Hancock College plans for Aug. 12 drive-through commencement for Class of 2020

Hancock College plans for Aug. 12 drive-through commencement for Class of 2020

  • Updated

After opting to delay their commencement ceremony in the spring, the Hancock College Class of 2020 will get the chance to celebrate during a drive-through commencement Aug. 12, college officials shared this week.

The decision to postpone came after college administrators determined that an in-person ceremony could not be held safely in May, and students stated they preferred a delayed ceremony rather than a virtual replacement.

Read the full story here.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News