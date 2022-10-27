Hancock College shook off two early Los Angeles Mission College goals and rallied for a 4-2 win in a Western State Conference men's soccer game at L.A. Mission Tuesday.
The Bulldogs improved to 3-9-2, 2-2. The Eagles are winless at 0-11-5, 0-3-2.
Four different Bulldogs scored Tuesday. Jose Espinoza scored the winning goal with an assist from Diego Cardenas in the 59th minute.
The Eagles took a 2-0 first-half lead on Kevin Gutierrez goals in the eighth and 19th minutes. Jose Herrera assisted on the first goal. Jose Perez assisted on the second.
Marcos Chapman got the Bulldogs on the board with an unassisted goal in the 21st minute. Dominic Salazar got the Bulldogs even with a goal in the 25th. That one was unassisted as well.
After the Espinoza goal, Braden Johnson scored for the Bulldogs in the 90th minute with an assist from Mark Hutchinson.
The Bulldogs will play at Moorpark at 4 p.m. Friday in another WSC game.
Women's golf
WSC Tournament No. 7
Freshman Sidney Pruett led the Hancock College women's golf team to a tie for third place in the seven-team field at Western State Conference Tournament #7 at Rio Bravo Country Club in Bakersfield Monday.
Hancock and Antelope Valley College both shot a team score of 389. College of the Canyons won the tournament with a 333. Host Bakersfield, at 367, was the runner-up.
Bakersfield College hosted the tournament.
Pruett shot a 92 and finished in a three-way tie for 10th place in the individual standings. Teammate Danica Black shot a 94 and finished 14th. Khloe Branch (101) and Trinity Sahagun (102) rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs.
Carla Mendez of Canyons carded the low individual score, an 80. Madison Schafer of Antelope Valley finished second with an 81.
Hancock will compete at the WSC Finals Oct. 26 and Oct. 31 at Buena Ventura Golf Course. Start time both days is 10 a.m.