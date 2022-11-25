Headed toward tagging the Cerritos College men's basketball team with its first loss of the season, the Hancock College squad couldn't finish the job Wednesday night.
The Falcons (5-0) rallied from a 40-25 halftime deficit and nipped the Bulldogs (3-5) 76-75 in overtime in a non-conference game at Cerritos.
Cerritos out-scored Hancock 10-9 in overtime. The score was 66-66 after regulation.
The Bulldogs couldn't quite capitalize on a double-double by Hancock's Taevon Pierre-Louis who scored 23 points and snared 10 rebounds. Both were game highs. Quincy Bentley scored 21 points for Hancock.
Everett May led three Falcons in double figures with 16 points. Jalen Shores scored 15 points for Cerritos, and Jonathan Salazar put in 13. Salazar, with nine rebounds, was one rebound away from a double-double.
Hancock will play a non-conference game at Coalinga-based West Hills at 5 p.m. next Wednesday night.