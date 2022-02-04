After three years of a decline, the number of homicides caused by firearms in 2020 hit its highest level in California in at least a decade.
Statewide, 1,606 people were killed by guns in the first year of pandemic lockdowns, the most recent year for which data is available.
It wasn’t just the number of people killed. A higher percentage of people were killed by firearms in 2020 than in any year since at least 2011.
Of those, nearly half were killed by a handgun. The number is almost certainly higher, since 23% of all firearm homicides reported by police did not specify or could not determine the type of firearm used.