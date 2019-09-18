Members of the Lompoc community are invited to attend a free informational meeting about the Guardian Angels Safety Patrol -- a nonprofit, international, volunteer organization of unarmed crime-prevention -- scheduled for noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at Starbucks, 400 E. Ocean Ave.
The meeting will be led by Jay Takaki, a representative of Guardian Angels Orange County. It is expected that Takaki will provide information about the organization's mission, as well as how Lompoc residents could go about forming a local chapter.
For more information, or to confirm plans to attend, call Matthew Barron at 805-794-1602.