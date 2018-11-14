The Guadalupe Lions Club and members of their Leos Club took a trip last week to the local cemetery to honor those who served to protect America’s freedom.
Thirteen Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School Leos posted 78 flags at the gravesites of local veterans for the special Veterans Day Ceremony at the Guadalupe Cemetery. It was scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 12 and the Leos were invited to attend.
“To be able to have our youth partake in this activity was such an honor,’’ Lion and Leo Club adviser Sandra Bravo said. “Listening to the American Legion members share about the flag and what it represents, as well as share their experiences, was just an amazing moment. During the next school day, they stood taller as they shared with friends about the veterans they had met, and how they helped raised the flags at the ceremony in their honor. As a Lion member and teacher, our youth demonstrated great leadership and respect.’’
The students found the community outreach inspiring.
“I think this was important because we have to thank all veterans that sacrificed their life for our country and that fought for us,’’ said eight-grader Carla Cardenas. “This is the least we can do to thank them. Thank you for your service.’’
Eight-grader Paulina Sandoval agreed, adding “It was important to raise the flags because it shows respect to the veterans who fought and passed away for the people. When young people are honored to put up flags for them, it is even more special because it shows how youth also give thanks to the veterans who have sacrificed their lives."