Grace Padilla set one record last week.
She hopes to set another before the season ends.
Padilla grabbed 30 rebounds in a 40-32 win at Pioneer Valley in a non-league girls basketball game Friday. The 30 boards bettered her own school record of 25 the senior set earlier in her Santa Ynez career.
Padilla has her sights set on breaking Krist Rohr's career rebounding record. Rohr grabbed 1,131 rebounds during her days as a Pirate.
Padilla entered the week with 1,056 career rebounds in 83 career games. She's averaged 12.7 rebounds per game for her career, but has averaged over 15 boards a game over the last two seasons.
Padilla has a chance to break Rohr's record despite having her senior season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pirates are set to play four more games this season. They played Santa Barbara on Tuesday.
The 5-foot-8 post player is averaging 13.9 points, 15.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season. She's the only Pirate averaging double-figures in scoring or rebounding.
After beating Pioneer Valley on Friday, the Pirates lost to St. Joseph, a Mountain League team, 42-38. Padilla had 12 points and eight rebounds in that game, adding two assists and two steals.
Nayeli Torres, a junior, also had 12 points for the Pirates, who struggled with the length of St. Joseph as Knights' sophomore Gifti Tefera grabbed 17 rebounds and 6-foot-3 center Candace Kpetikou had 10.
Padilla has scored 851 points in 83 career games, with 1,056 rebounds, 141 assists, 284 steals and 49 blocks.
In the win over Pioneer Valley last Friday, Giszelle Hrehor had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
The Pirates, which entered the week 2-8 on the season, were set to play Santa Barbara (6-2) Tuesday night. There are then league games against San Marcos and Cabrillo on the schedule, as well as a non-league game against Paso Robles.
Boys basketball
Santa Ynez 58, Dos Pueblos 47
Landon Lassahn had 24 Points and 20 Rebounds in a Channel League win over Dos Pueblos on Monday. He also had two assists.
Ryan Devitt had 10 points, three rebounds and three steals and Scottie Bunch and Warren Zhang each chipped in nine points. Bunch had seven rebounds, three steals and four assists.
"I’m very proud of my players tonight," coach TJ Tyler said in an email. "They showed our high intensity defensive end which truly helped us to secure the win. We had a monster game from our captain Landon with his first ever 20/20 game."
The win moved the Pirates to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in Channel League play. They were set to play Santa Barbara Tuesday night, at Dos Pueblos on Thursday and at Santa Barbara again on Friday.
Softball
San Marcos 9, Santa Ynez 1
Santa Ynez managed two hits, both by Cierra Cloud, who had a successful day going 2-for-3 at the plate. Riley Vannasap was solid in the pitcher's circle, allowing one walk and striking out five.
Good Evening,
The Santa Ynez Pirates hosted the San Marcos Royals this afternoon in boys and girls golf at the Alisal River Course.
The San Marcos boys won their 18 hole match 450 to 415. The medalist for the boys match was senior Santa Ynez Pirate Callaway Winans who shot a one over par 73.
The Santa Ynez girls team won their 9 hole match against the San Marcos girls 261 to 282. The Pirates were led by Junior Emily Ruiz with a score of 46 and senior Jordan Hartley with a 48. Royal freshman Jayla Provance was the match medalist with a 9 hole score of 42.
Boys golf
San Marcos 415, Santa Ynez 450
Santa Ynez golfer Callaway Winans shot a 73 to earn medalist honors on Monday as the Royals edged the Pirates.
The other scorers for the Pirates were Rye Winans (94), Nolan McClurg (88), Marcelo Andrade (103) and Owen Hirth 92.
Shams Jahangir-Arshad (74) and Leo Metzger (77) led the Royals.
Girls golf
Santa Ynez 261, San Marcos 283
Emily Ruiz shot a 46 to power the Pirates to a win as Jordan Hartley (48) and Bridget Callaghan (50) both added to the winning margin.
Emily Melby shot a 57 and Sylvia Kostrzewa scored a 60.
Jayla Provance (42) earned medalist honors for the Royals.
College track and field
Hancock competes at preview
Hancock had a mini conference preview for its last regular season meet before WSC Conference Prelims.
All competing teams in the Bulldogs' conference were at this meet: Antelope valley, Bakersfield, Cuesta, Moorpark, Santa Monica and Ventura.
The Hancock men finished third with 110 points in the team standings.
Hancock's men won the 4x100 relay with a time of 43.71 with Letarian Brandon, Ramses Valencia, Jay Garcia and Jorge Avalos running.
Ramses Valencia was second in the 100 (11.11) and first in the 200 (23.03). Letarian Brandon was second in the 200 (23.47) and second in the 400m (51.02).
Brandon won the long jump at 6.99 meters.
Righetti grad Robert Lamb II first in the javelin (33.40m) and Jan Gutierrez was second (31.33m).
Stephanie Arredondo scored 16 out of 17 team points for AHC women highlighted by a third-place finish in javelin (22.52m) and fourth-place in the hammer.