Padilla had three double-doubles this last week.
In the April 27 game against San Marcos, she scored 14 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. In the April 29 game at Dos Pueblos, Padilla, a senior, had 14 points, 19 rebounds, one assist and one steals.
She then wrapped up her double-double spree with 10 points and 13 rebounds in a loss to Nipomo.
Padilla averaged 12.7 points and 16 rebounds in three games. She has a chance at breaking former Santa Ynez great Kristi Rohr's school rebounding record of 1,131, per AD Ashley Coelho.
Padilla entered the week with 986 career rebounds and the Pirates have nine games left, meaning she needs to average over 16 rebounds a game to break it.