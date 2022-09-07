It could be a little cooler today, but temperatures are still projected to reach the high 80's in the early afternoon.
Northern Santa Barbara County was broiler-hot over the long Labor Day Weekend, with Santa Ynez the hotspot after reaching 108 degrees for three consecutive days, followed by another day at 104, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.
In other news, funnyman Brian Regan will take the Solvang Festival Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, as the first-ever comedian to perform at the theater.
The Valley Reads Book Club will meet at the Santa Maria Public Library on Saturday to discuss its latest selection, "The Good Sister," by Sally Hepworth.
Read more stories and see a full forecast below.