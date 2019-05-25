Benji Williams was a 95-pound grappler in the sport of wrestling when he first showed up to the Cabrillo High mat.
He went from undersized wrestler to CIF champion to traveling the world – all culminating in his induction into the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.
Williams joined Lompoc High athletic director Claudia Terrones and longtime Santa Maria High girls tennis coach Ginny Barnett in the 2019 Round Table Hall class. All three were honored inside the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria along with the top athletes and scholar athletes of the year.
Williams was recently inducted into his high school’s hall of fame. Yet, he calls this moment a shock.
“It was a surprise. There are so many people who have done great things in this area. Why me?” Williams said after the ceremony. “I was shocked when I got the call from (Cabrillo athletic director) Dan Troup.”
His résumé, though, speaks to a man who collected wrestling accolades – some outside of the United States.
Williams’ résumé includes CIF finals appearances, unbeaten league records, national junior championships and, lastly, experiencing the junior world championships in Russia and Bulgaria.
Former coach Dave Long inducted his former pupil to the hall. Long recalled what he remembered from meeting Williams the first time, especially during a time when the wrestling program was in its infancy.
“One day, a young man came up to me who weighed 95 pounds – and he told me he wanted to wrestle,” Long said. “He told me, ‘Coach, just give me a chance,’ because he didn’t look real tough," which drew laughs from the attendees.
But Long’s perception of Williams changed fast.
“He wrestled for me for two seasons at 95 pounds. He was a CIF place winner as a sophomore, undefeated in league and went on to be a two-time CIF and state place winner. His record over four years at CHS was 507-30-5. He was wrestling every single weekend,” Long said.
Long then shared Williams’ tenure with Cal Poly, during a time the Mustangs were a national power. Williams never got the chance to finish out his wrestling career as it ended after three years. But Long explained why: Williams made a sacrifice involving his future.
“He decided to forgo his last year of competition to get into medical school,” Long said. “He was accepted at USC in their medical program, graduated in four years with honors and left as an orthopedic surgeon. He became the head surgeon at Vandenberg Air Force Base.”
Williams now is the owner of his own practice at Auburn. Once Williams was invited to the stage, he became reflective of what his sport taught him.
“I look at my life and what I learned in wrestling – and the foot prints in wrestling are all over me in what I’ve done in life,” Williams started off. “Wrestling is a tough sport – a very tough sport. You learn perseverance, you learn getting beat up, you learn getting back up, fighting, pushing yourself and learn to do things you had no idea you could be able to do.
“This prepared me for nine years of a pretty grueling education with learning to be a physician and then a surgeon.”
Williams admitted to the crowd that he often works 120 hours per week. However, he credits his wrestling background for preparing him for those long grinds in the medical room.
“Because of what I learned in wrestling, I learned how to push myself,” Williams said. “Sports will teach you something that’s bigger than you.”