The participants in this year’s AIDS/LifeCycle bicycle ride were welcomed into Lompoc on Thursday by several community members and organizations, including a local grocery store that teamed with one of its suppliers to provide the riders with a nutritious boost.
Grocery Outlet worked with supplier OK Produce to have about 4,500 bananas delivered to the riders after a last-minute request from organizers of the 545-mile trek that began June 2 in Santa Cruz and was set to conclude Saturday in Los Angeles.
Half the bananas were donated by the supplier, while Grocery Outlet picked up the tab for the other half.
Aaron Crocker, who co-owns the Lompoc Grocery Outlet store with his wife, Alix, acknowledged that OK Produce “moved a few small mountains” to get the bananas into town in time to be delivered to the riders at Ryon Park, but he said he felt it was well worth the effort.
“We love seeing this event roll through town every year, and we’re happy to be able to help,” he said.
The ride aims to raise funds and awareness for the HIV/AIDS services provided by the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
The nearly 3,000 riders and supporters reached Lompoc on Day 5 of the event, which was also its only dress-up day.
Many of the riders wore red costumes as they rolled into town from Santa Maria on "Red Dress Day."
The banana delivery likely aided the riders well beyond Lompoc.
Bananas are considered by nutritionists to be an ideal food for athletes, especially endurance athletes, in large part because of the fruit's mineral content and easily digested carbohydrates.
They have also been found to help reduce muscle cramps and soreness.
Crocker said Grocery Outlet was pleased to help, especially considering how important the AIDS/LifeCycle ride is for many Lompoc community members.
“Tourism dollars are part of it, but we don’t get very many opportunities to showcase our wonderful city to hundreds of people at once,” he said. “The better impression we make on these riders, the more likely they are to come back and/or tell others about how welcoming we are.
"Lompoc is built on relationships, and loving your neighbor. We’re just doing our part.”
Other organizations that helped welcome the riders into town included the Lompoc Pride Alliance, and members of the Valley of Flowers Half Century Club, Lompoc Valley Democratic Club and Valley of Flowers United Church of Christ.
Explore Lompoc, which aims to increase tourism in the city, also helped provide funding for welcome banners and city maps that were given to the riders.
This year’s AIDS/LifeCyle set a new fundraising record as it surpassed $16.7 million as of June 2, according to organizers.
“The awareness and funds raised by the AIDS/LifeCycle community are critical components of ending the HIV epidemic — once and for all — for everyone,” said Joe Hollendoner, chief executive officer of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.
“Because of the tenacity and enduring commitment of AIDS/LifeCycle participants, San Francisco AIDS Foundation is able to provide 25,000 clients with services that prevent new transmissions and promote the health of those living with HIV, all free of charge.”