Santa Ynez dominated this Channel League match 25-16, 25-10, 25-11.
“I was able to get all 14 girls into the match and give all of them substantial playing time,” said Santa Ynez coach Tom Wright.
Santa Ynez’s Gillian Wilks had six kills and four blocks while Kylie Clouse had six kills and two blocks and Lauren Fieldhouse had five kills and three digs. Setter Natalie Robles had 28 assists and three digs.
“It was a very well played game by all the girls,” said Wright. “It didn’t matter if it was a starter or a bench player — all the girls did a really great job tonight.”