Monica Pizano and Catalina Kett combined for the first two goals in Santa Ynez’s girls soccer victory at Cabrillo High School in the Channel League opener for both schools.
Kett found an open Pizano in the fifth minute for the game’s first score.
In the 31st minute, the duo teamed up again with Pizano scoring her second goal off Kett’s second assist.
Jazz Feeley completed the scoring off a Lexi Hemming assist in the 65th minute of the second half.
The Pirates’ Brookelyn Fletcher had five saves in the shutout.
Santa Ynez (3-4-1, 1-0 Channel) continues Channel League play Thursday a 5t p.m. at San Marcos High.
Cabrillo (3-5-1, 0-1) faces Santa Barbara on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a game that will also be played at San Marcos High.
Lompoc 1, San Marcos 1
The Braves played to the tie down in Santa Barbara.
Head coach Jason Cochrane said he was pleased with how his team matched the intensity of the Royals in their first-ever Channel League girls soccer contest.
“We managed to come out the gates very well tonight against a very solid San Marcos team,” Cochrane said by phone. “We did very well in possession, we defended excellent and countered with pace and conviction that San Marcos really couldn’t answer.”
Amy Bommersbach kicked the lone goal for the Braves on a penalty kick during the second half.