Girls soccer: Lompoc falls to Dos Pueblos, hopes to gain share of league title Wednesday night

The Lompoc girls soccer team suffered its first defeat of the season Monday night, falling 2-0 to Dos Pueblos on the road.
The Braves still have a shot at an outright Channel League title or at least share of the title depending on how things shake out Wednesday night.
Then, the Braves will host Santa Ynez at 5 p.m. in the regular-season finale. The game will be Lompoc's Senior Night.
If Lompoc beats or draws Santa Ynez and Santa Barbara draws or beats Dos Pueblos the Braves can share or outright hold the league title.
Lompoc coach Jason Cochrane felt his team played a little tight Monday night and felt a little bit of the pressure being applied by the championship chase.
"Our first touch, passing and communication were all sub-par," Cochrane said. "Unfortunately, those have been some of our strengths this season, but just didn't come together (Monday). DP came to play and was ready to jump on our miscues, and they did just that."
Cochrane felt both Dos Pueblos goals were "self-inflicted."
"It wasn't for lack of effort though. I felt the girls were giving everything they had, but we just couldn't find a rhythm."
The Braves are planning on bringing in portable lights to the temporary field they've been playing on all season due to the construction and renovations happening at Huyck Stadium.
"We’re having portable lights brought out to the field so we can have a proper send off for the seniors who have worked so hard to get this program where it is," Cochrane said. "If we can get a good result and Santa Barbara can either beat or draw with DP, we can still have a share of the title of not win it outright."
The Braves are 10-1-6 on the season and 5-1-3 in league play. Dos Pueblos was 6-1-2 in league after Monday's win. Santa Barbara is 5-3-1 and Santa Ynez is 2-4-3.
Lompoc Tsunami hosting big meet this weekend
Lompoc Tsunami Aquatics will host the 2020 Coastal Committee Championship from Friday through Sunday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
The Coastal Committee, which is represented by more than 30 teams, is part of Southern California Swimming, a local committee of USA Swimming. The committee covers an area from Paso Robles to Sherman Oaks.
This is the first time Lompoc Tsunami Aquatics will host Coastal Committee Championships. The event is slated to bring hundreds of competitors to Lompoc and the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Friday night will feature distance events under the lights. Saturday and Sunday will have a preliminary morning session from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A championship session will begin at 5 p.m. each evening.
The meet will feature the top age-group swimmers in the committee that range from 5 to 18. Swimmers will compete in set age group brackets: 5-8, 7-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18. Awards will be offered for each event and an overall team award will go to the first-place team.