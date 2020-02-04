Girls soccer: Lompoc falls to Dos Pueblos, hopes to gain share of league title Wednesday night

The Lompoc girls soccer team suffered its first defeat of the season Monday night, falling 2-0 to Dos Pueblos on the road.

The Braves still have a shot at an outright Channel League title or at least share of the title depending on how things shake out Wednesday night.

Then, the Braves will host Santa Ynez at 5 p.m. in the regular-season finale. The game will be Lompoc's Senior Night.

If Lompoc beats or draws Santa Ynez and Santa Barbara draws or beats Dos Pueblos the Braves can share or outright hold the league title.

Lompoc coach Jason Cochrane felt his team played a little tight Monday night and felt a little bit of the pressure being applied by the championship chase.

"Our first touch, passing and communication were all sub-par," Cochrane said. "Unfortunately, those have been some of our strengths this season, but just didn't come together (Monday). DP came to play and was ready to jump on our miscues, and they did just that."

Cochrane felt both Dos Pueblos goals were "self-inflicted."

"It wasn't for lack of effort though. I felt the girls were giving everything they had, but we just couldn't find a rhythm."