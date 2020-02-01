Girls soccer: Lompoc beats Santa Barbara 1-0, remains unbeaten on season

The Lompoc High girls soccer team defeated Santa Barbara on Thursday night, playing at San Marcos High School.
"It was a very physical match that ended in a 1-0 victory for us," Lompoc coach Jason Cochrane said. That win put Lompoc at 5-0-3 in Channel League play and 10-0-6 overall.
"We have two league matches to go for the school's first outright league title for girls soccer in school history," Cochrane said. "Amy Bommersbach converted a second-half penalty that was the difference. Breanna Contreras was a wall today, and was called into action numerous times during the match, and always came through."
The Braves play at Dos Pueblos at 5 p.m. Monday night. If they win that game their the league champions. Lompoc and Dos Pueblos played to a 1-1 draw the last time they played. The Chargers are 7-4-4 overall and 5-1-2 in league play.
The Cabrillo girls soccer team was 0-3-5 in league heading into the final week of play. The Conqs played to a 2-2 draw with Santa Ynez on Thursday and lost to Dos Pueblos 4-2 last Tuesday. They are 4-10-7 overall.
Cabrillo boys move to 6-2 in league
The Cabrillo boys basketball team scored a 63-43 win over Santa Ynez Friday night at home, moving to 17-8 overall and 6-2 in Channel League play.
Cabrillo is scheduled to host Santa Barbara in a critical league game Monday night at 7 p.m. The Dons are 7-1 in league and beat Cabrillo 55-39 at home the first time the teams played. Cabrillo wraps up the regular season at San Marcos, which is also 7-1 in league games.
Cabrillo lost to San Marcos 50-41 the last time they played.