Girls soccer: Lompoc beats Santa Barbara 1-0, remains unbeaten on season

The Lompoc High girls soccer team defeated Santa Barbara on Thursday night, playing at San Marcos High School.

"It was a very physical match that ended in a 1-0 victory for us," Lompoc coach Jason Cochrane said. That win put Lompoc at 5-0-3 in Channel League play and 10-0-6 overall.

"We have two league matches to go for the school's first outright league title for girls soccer in school history," Cochrane said. "Amy Bommersbach converted a second-half penalty that was the difference. Breanna Contreras was a wall today, and was called into action numerous times during the match, and always came through."

The Braves play at Dos Pueblos at 5 p.m. Monday night. If they win that game their the league champions. Lompoc and Dos Pueblos played to a 1-1 draw the last time they played. The Chargers are 7-4-4 overall and 5-1-2 in league play.

The Cabrillo girls soccer team was 0-3-5 in league heading into the final week of play. The Conqs played to a 2-2 draw with Santa Ynez on Thursday and lost to Dos Pueblos 4-2 last Tuesday. They are 4-10-7 overall.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Cabrillo boys move to 6-2 in league