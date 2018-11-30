Penelope Toll has been announced as the seventh nominee for the 2018 Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize after being nominated by a member of the Girl Scout troop she leads.
In her nomination letter for Toll, Elissa Sabin detailed some of the reasons she felt Toll should be honored at this year’s Peace Prize ceremony.
“I have been in her troop since I was 8 years old and I am now 16,” Sabin wrote. “[Toll] is a woman with no children of her own but gives her time and love to 40 girls ranging in age from 4 to 16 years old. She also gives her Friday afternoons to her troops to help them earn badges. She also gives much of her free time for camping trips and activities, like going to a corn maze. She buys all the troops supplies out of her own pocket.
“She helped the troop raise money via cookie sales to buy a service dog for a fellow Scout who has cerebral palsy,” the letter continued. “She helped me personally to get a job as a camp counselor at Camp Athena, learn how to cook, develop great leadership skills, and many other basic skills.”
Toll's interest in Scouting began when she was a child and continued as she went on to become a Girl Scouts co-leader between the ages of 18 and 20. Twelve years ago, she re-entered Scouting by assisting a co-worker at Walmart, who was a troop leader.
The troop became hers to lead with the assistance of her sister, Kim, and now meets at the First Methodist Church on Friday evenings. Several daytime activities are planned on Saturdays throughout the year, some of them with other troops.
These activities include a yearly overnight trip to the Santa Barbara Zoo, a two-night family camp at Ken Adam Park, a Troop camp with a movie night, and a Kaleidoscope camp.
From a beginning of six girls, there are now 40 enrolled at the different age levels of Scouting, ranging from 5 to 16 years old. All the girls are given the same opportunities to succeed, according to the Peace Prize committee, which also noted that finances are never allowed to be a problem.
“If there is a need, we find a way to make it happen,” Toll said.
The girls are encouraged in community service by helping at the Humane Society, performing park cleanups, working the Kid's Corner at the Old Town Markets, collecting food for shelters, Christmas caroling at senior centers, marching in parades and selling cookies.
When asked what keeps her going in such a time- and energy-consuming activity, Toll said it is rewarding to watch the girls try and succeed at something new, such as sewing, wood carving or camping. She noted that it can require bravery to learn to handle needles, knives or matches and use them safely.
“Watching the girls grow and learn to work together and become leaders in life as well as in Scouting is the payoff for her and she expects to continue indefinitely,” read a statement from the Peace Prize committee.
From its beginning, the Peace Prize committee has only considered nominees who live in the Lompoc Valley. An exception was made for Penny, who lived in Lompoc until five years ago when a work-related accident left her with a disability. She now lives with her sister in Solvang but continues her employment and her Scouting activities in Lompoc.
Previous nominees this year have been Grocery Outlet co-owners Alix and Aaron Crocker; artist and muralist Vicki Andersen; Hancock College Trustee Jeff Hall; YMCA board member Lucy Thoms-Harrington; the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians; and Chaplain Keith McLellan.
The 2018 Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize will be awarded during a ceremony scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road, in Vandenberg Village.