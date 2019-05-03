About 35 Buellton Center members gathered at Gino's in Buellton for some good old-fashioned Italian “home cooking," that included a menu of Caesar salad, spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread. Dessert was mint chocolate chip ice cream and very thin chocolate wafers.
Center staffers and board members pitched into make the evening a success. Executive Director Pam Gnekow; Linda Linton, Miro Sixto, Gracie Love and Wanda Nelson all served and made sure everyone had what they needed. Board President Irene Covington handled the check-in table, greeting each diner with a smile. Publicity Director Shoshanah Schwartz poured wine, while Center Treasurer, David Schwartz, took photos.
After dinner Gnekow shared some good news about funding updates. She and Linton then conducted a lively raffle, to the delight of the prize winners.