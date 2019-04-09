The Lompoc Valley American GI Forum will hold a Fish Fry fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave.
Meals will be $10 and will include fish, fries, coleslaw, roll and a drink.
