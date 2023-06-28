Reporter April Chavez shares the story of a local non-profit Awakening Giantz that officially launched in May of 2022 with a focus of creating a community of support for young adults that are exiting or have been impacted by the foster system, recognized as "Giantz" by the group.
Also in the news, San Luis Obispo County’s loss will be Santa Maria’s gain when the Ryder Truck Rental agency moves to a new west-side location following the Planning Commission’s approval.
Commissioners unanimously approved Ryder Systems Inc. move to existing facilities on an approximately 1-acre site at 2365 S. Westgate Road, about half a block north of West McCoy Lane.
July brings the start of a new fiscal year for the City of Santa Maria, and with the change in governmental calendars comes a few new additions to city services including a new way for Santa Marians to report and track non-emergency issues in Santa Maria.
A new, fully online "Neighborhood Connect" service is available for residents, allowing them to report community issues and track city responses.
Another change happening with the changing of the calendar, will be the Santa Maria Regional Transit’s consolidation of Breeze bus service going into effect on July 1.
Kitchen upgrades at the McClelland Street Market in the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center in Santa Maria, 600 South McClelland Street, will limit potential meal options for the last week of June.
Until the kitchen upgrades are completed, the market is limited to sales of pre-packaged items until Monday, July 3.
There is also still time for local artists to take the opportunity to enhance up to 15 traffic signal control boxes by creating captivating and inspiring imagery.
Download the application and “Box Art” design template at the City’s website www.cityofsantamaria.org/recreation. The deadline to submit an application packet to the Recreation and Parks Department is 5 p.m., Friday, July 7.
