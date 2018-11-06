LOS ANGELES — Along with local, congressional and gubernatorial races, California voters also decided the fate of 11 statewide proposition Tuesday, with early returns coming in Tuesday night.
Proposition 6, which would repeal a gasoline tax increase for transportation projects in California, was trailing Tuesday in early returns with about 44 percent of the vote after polls closed Tuesday with nearly 2.9 million votes counted.
The Republican-backed measure would repeal an increase in fuel taxes and vehicle fees that is expected to fund $5 billion a year in road fixes and transit improvements over a decade. It would also require voter approval for any future gasoline tax hikes.
The Legislature, led by Democrats, passed the fuel tax increase last year to generate about $52 billion for transportation funding.
In other early results of state propositions:
• Proposition 5, a measure to expand a property tax break for older homeowners was behind 56 percent to 44 percent with about 3.2 million ballots counted. It would allow over-55 homeowners to transfer their assessments to any new home — no matter what it costs — anywhere in the state and as many times as they wish.
• California voters tired of resetting their clocks twice a year appeared poised Tuesday to pass Proposition 7, which calls for year-round daylight saving time. About 62 percent of voters favored Proposition 7 in early returns, with more than 3 million ballots counted. A yes vote on Proposition 7 would be the first step toward year-round daylight saving time in California.
• Proposition 8, a union-funded ballot measure to restrict dialysis clinics' profits was losing in early returns Tuesday evening. With more than 3.5 million ballots counted, the initiative was winning less than 40 percent of votes.
• Californians soundly rejected Proposition 10, which would have allowed more rent control as a way to alleviate the state's housing crisis. The measure was losing by a 30-point margin with more than 3.6 million votes counted.
• Californians were leaning against borrowing nearly $9 billion for California water projects in a state where water scarcity often pits city dwellers, farmers, anglers and environmentalists against one another. About 53 percent of voters are opposing Proposition 3, with about 3.6 million votes counted.
• Proposition 12, a measure requiring all eggs sold in California come from cage-free hens by 2022 was leading in early returns. It had about 59 percent of the vote with more than 3.5 million ballots counted.